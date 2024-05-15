Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-Ohio) explanation for visiting Donald Trump during the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s hush money trial in New York drew mockery on social media.
“I was there to support a friend,” Vance, who is reportedly in contention to become Trump’s running mate, told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.
“Recognizing that sometimes it’s a little bit lonely to sit up there by yourself, I offered to come in and maybe just be a friendly face in the courtroom,” the lawmaker added. “That’s all I wanted to do.”
Critics on X (formerly Twitter) pounced on Vance’s reason.
Q: “A democratic strategist said, ‘Why are they all there defending his affair with a porn star?’ Is that what you’re doing?”— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 14, 2024
J.D. Vance: “No, not at all, Martha. I was there to support a friend...Sometimes it's a little bit lonely to sit up there by yourself.” pic.twitter.com/a9vWbjQuwU
Some recalled that time Trump couldn’t remember the “Hillbilly Elegy” author’s name. Others asked why former first lady Melania Trump wasn’t in attendance too. Many called it “pathetic.”
JD is such a good friend, Donald Trump called him JP Mandel.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 14, 2024
Why is a sitting US Senator spending any time, let alone days, sitting in a courtroom just to be "a friendly face" to a friend who's not even a constituent?— Are We Better Off? (@BetterOff2024) May 14, 2024
Why isn't his loyal, devoted wife by his side?— The Ghost of Scoop Jackson (@ScoopTheGhost) May 14, 2024
Oh, no, trump is cold AND lonely!!!! Somebody save him!!! 😂😂😂— Steve Erickson (@streebc) May 15, 2024
At what point are we going to talk about how truly crazy/pathetic/bizarre it is that grown men are acting like this? https://t.co/XeqpyHk1Ik— Jim Messina (@Messina2012) May 14, 2024
Poor Donnie. pic.twitter.com/Cx6g6awQaq— 𝕋𝕨𝕠 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕕𝕤 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@HowCamJokes) May 15, 2024
Oh, isn’t that sweet.— Mela Storm #Resistance! NO SURRENDER (@StormMela) May 14, 2024
Tuberville and Vance went to court with trump so he wouldn’t be “lonely”. And because Eric is the only family who comes to the courthouse.
These pathetic losers have day jobs. But they want to be VP.
Same vibes as when McCarthy went to Mar-a-Lago after Jan 6 because "Trump wasn't eating."— Connie 🩺🐈⬛🌻🇺🇲🇺🇦🏈 (@ConniewithCats) May 14, 2024
