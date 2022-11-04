J.D. Vance's Crackpot Tim Ryan Conspiracy Theory Mocked As 'Mad-Libs For Bigots'

Ohio Republican and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance was thoroughly mocked on social media after making accusations against his Democratic opponent Tim Ryan that one pundit described as “Mad-Libs for bigots.”

During an interview Thursday night with Tucker Carlson, Vance claimed that if Ryan — whom he described as “the poster board for oligarchy” — won the race, he’d be “flooding America with illegal aliens and then using American tax dollars to fund gender reassignment surgeries for those aliens.”

Advertisement

He then falsely asserted that this was “exactly what Tim Ryan has proposed doing.”

According to JD Vance, Tim Ryan is planning on "flooding America with illegal aliens and then using American tax dollars to fund gender reassignment surgeries for those aliens" pic.twitter.com/iMOPiEMuxT — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 4, 2022

As RawStory notes, Vance appeared to be conflating Ryan’s support for providing gender transition care to transgender and nonbinary people relying on state medical care ― including those in prison or immigration detention — with his support for reducing the size of the immigration system.

Kat Abu of Media Matters For America posted the exchange between Vance and Carlson, describing Vance’s fear-mongering slab of Republican red meat as “Mad-Libs for bigots.”

She also called out the “Hillbilly Elegy” author for calling Ryan a “poster board” (he presumably meant “poster boy”).

Advertisement

yes this clip is very funny but he also called Tim Ryan a "poster board" and I think we need to talk about that — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 4, 2022

Other Twitter users mocked Vance’s claim.

This is LOL crazy fun. @jdvance1 looks like he is about to cry as he denounces the oligarchy to the prep school fascist. @JDVance1 started a fake opioid charity. @JDVance1 is a liar @JDVance1 is saying @TimRyan is going to do sex change surgery on all the kids is weird https://t.co/vn2i3Ih5BJ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 4, 2022

They just make shit up and get to amplify their lies on the most-watched cable news program in America. https://t.co/ugckMsM2xN — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) November 4, 2022

Saying he'd provide medical care to transgender people in prison or immigration detention is quite a bit different that what Vance is suggesting. Vance makes it sound like he's planning to recruit transgender people from other countries. — Crunk (@Crunk1977) November 4, 2022

Immigrants coming to the country, working hard, and funding critical healthcare for a underserved community?



Sign me up. https://t.co/CWFA0WvxPF — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) November 4, 2022

Advertisement

I know this is Tucker's typical expression, but his dumb, vaguely perplexed stare is an appropriate response to the utter nonsense Vancy is spouting. https://t.co/xicpzzaWax — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 4, 2022

It's obvious that Jack Daniels Vance only glanced over the fascist talking points and then said them all together. https://t.co/83PPq4jaxN — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) November 4, 2022

He's using that website you visit when you want to find the name for your new rock band ... https://t.co/RXgPFvKTBQ — Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) November 4, 2022

Some people wondered why Democratic candidates didn’t make similar unfounded claims.

Have Democrats considered just making shit up like this?



Just give it a shot. Here:



J.D. Vance wants to round up everybody's puppies for Dr. Oz to conduct painful experiments on in his lab. https://t.co/Dyf6icyaJK — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) November 4, 2022

But then there were those who decided the only proper response was to go full tinfoil.

“Tukker! Tim Ryanz haz Bill use taxpayer moolah ta lasso the moon an’ turn all Virgos inta Capricornz! Pretty sure he wanna make a tranz immigrant King of Congress like fer real! The whole thingz Supergay!”



*Tucker furrows brow - blinks twice*



“Like…Super Gay!” https://t.co/SFynlcCKH1 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) November 4, 2022

Advertisement

And then using those gender re-assigned aliens to study REAL saucer-flying aliens who abduct only those infected by 5G Covid nanobots. https://t.co/t592w9M98t — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) November 4, 2022

The illegal aliens will then poop in litter boxes in gender neutral school bathrooms while being forced to watch drag queens. https://t.co/yW6wZmBIA8 — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) November 4, 2022

...then they take the now-transgendered illegal aliens and teach them Critical Race Theory, while forcing them get abortions. While they're still drugged up on fentanyl from both surgeries, they release them in the suburbs for a crime-orgy.



Have I got that right, JD? https://t.co/T4iHr14cTn — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) November 4, 2022

Although RealClearPolitics shows that Vance currently has a 3.7 point lead over Ryan, political consultant Liz Mair thinks his attempt to smear Ryan with an anti-trans, very xenophobic theory is a sign he thinks he’s in trouble.

“This is the kind of interview you generally see candidates do when they’re still struggling to consolidate their base,” Mair tweeted.

Advertisement