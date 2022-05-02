J.D. Vance Has Nonchalant Response To Trump Not Remembering His Name At Rally

Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance claims he’s not bothered that former president Donald Trump couldn’t seem to remember his name during a rally in Nebraska on Sunday.
Although Trump officially endorsed Vance late last month, he seemed to confuse the “Hillbilly Elegy” author with his opponent Josh Mandel during Sunday’s rally, which was for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
“We’ve endorsed ... J.P.? Right?” he asked, while appearing to look for help offstage while speaking to the crowd.
“J.D. Mandel,” he finally said. “And he’s doing great.”
Trump’s endorsement may have helped Vance get a narrow lead in the polls over Mandel ahead of Tuesday’s primary, but it’s also putting him in the position of making excuses about the misidentification.
When CBS News asked Vance about the mix-up on Monday, he suggested it’s because the former president is just so busy doing stuff.
“Look, he gives, what, thousands of words of speeches every single week,” Vance said. (Watch the video below.) “Sometimes he’s going to misspoke, misspeak. Everybody’s going to do that. But he’s doing a tele-town hall with us tonight here in the state of Ohio, so I’m not worried about it at all.”
Of course, Twitter users had comments about Vance’s damage control statement.