J.D. Vance Says 'It Would Be A Great Honor' To Be Trump's VP Pick

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) on Thursday addressed rumors that he is on former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential shortlist nearly six months out of November’s election.
In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he has never discussed the prospect with Trump, the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee in the 2024 presidential race, but appeared open to accepting the position if it were offered to him.
“My simple answer is I wanna help him however I can,” Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “If he asks me, of course I would think seriously about it. It would be a great honor. I also am happy to support the agenda in the United States Senate.”
Overall, Vance added, his main priority at the moment is continuing to serve Ohioans.
“Whether it’s supporting Trump’s agenda in the Senate or serving in some other role, we have got to bring good manufacturing jobs, good prosperity to the people of Ohio and the American heartland,” Vance said.
In her questioning, Ingraham cited a report published by The Hill on Wednesday stating: “Vance’s background and consistent support for Trump since taking his Senate seat could position him as an ideal choice for the former president as he looks for a loyal running mate.”
Vance’s campaign for the Senate in 2022 was stagnant until Trump chose to endorse him, propelling him to the GOP nomination and his eventual win in the race against then-Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).
Prior to running for the U.S. Senate, Vance was a fierce Trump critic. The “Hillbilly Elegy” author sought to explain his change of heart in an interview with New York Magazine in April 2022.
“I think there are so many reasons I was wrong about Trump, but I’m happy that I was wrong about Trump,” Vance said.
Four sources told The Washington Post that Trump seemed “fixated” on Vance in some discussions about whom he should select as his running mate.
Still, at least 12 people are in the play to be his VP pick and the list keeps growing, a Trump adviser told the Post. Some of the other names that have been floated include Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.).