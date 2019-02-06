Jean-Claude Van Damme said Tuesday on “Conan” that he heard Conan O’Brien didn’t like the shape of his own butt.

So the 58-year-old action star tried to reassure the host about his derriere in a most unusual way for national television. He caressed it, patted it and squeezed it.

“So you think there’s hope for me?” O’Brien asked.

To steer Conan on the path to ass-tounding shape, the “Muscles From Brussels” recommended an interesting exercise.

Watch it above.