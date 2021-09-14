Mom And Teen Daughter Arrested For Alleged Roles In Jan. 6 Attack

A Connecticut mother and her teenage daughter are among the latest people arrested for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Jean Lavin, 56, and Carla Krzywicki, 19, from the eastern town of Canterbury, were arrested Tuesday after federal authorities say video footage captured them demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol amid the violence while carrying a pro-Trump sign and wearing similar clothing.

The pair climbed a bike rack that had been repurposed into a ladder to access the Capitol while carrying a sign reading “Trump won.” The other side of the sign read “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election,” according to a copy of the complaint obtained by HuffPost.

Department of Justice Jean Lavin and Carla Krzywicki were seen climbing a bike rack in order to reach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to evidence presented by federal prosecutors.

Once inside the building, they allegedly snapped photos, which Krzywicki later posted to Facebook.

“This is history,” the teen’s since-deleted post read, according to a copy of it shared by prosecutors. “We do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials that are ruining our country. We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”

Lavin and Krzywicki were interviewed by FBI agents in June. In addition to video and photo evidence documenting their presence in the Capitol, their phone numbers were traced as having been used inside the building, prosecutors said.

Lavin “stated they entered the Capitol just to look around out of curiosity,” an FBI agent reported. Krzywicki “stated she posted a picture on Facebook, but later deleted it because it seemed like a bad idea to leave it up.”

A criminal complaint was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday but was unsealed Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued.

The pair face charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the charging documents.

Department of Justice Jean Lavin and her daughter were interviewed by the FBI in June about their alleged involvement. Arrest warrants were issued for them on Tuesday.

Attempts to reach Lavin and Krzywicki for comment on Tuesday were not immediately successful. No attorneys were listed as representing them in the court documents.

Nearly 600 people have been charged in the insurrection that ignited as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral win against now former President Donald Trump. On Saturday, a second far-right rally, called “Justice for J6,” is planned at the Capitol to defend the hundreds of people criminally charged in the riot.

Federal authorities continue to request help identifying individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 attack.