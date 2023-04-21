Karine Jean-Pierre Sends Brutal Message To Conservatives Over Bud Light Backlash

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called out the “violence and vitriol” directed at transgender Americans following conservative outrage over Bud Light’s partnership with trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes asked Jean-Pierre about whether the White House has reached out to Mulvaney and while the press secretary didn’t acknowledge any calls, she questioned why the influencer couldn’t just post a video about a beer she enjoys.

“When a transgender American posts a video about a brand of beer they enjoy and it leads to bomb threats, it’s clear that that level of violence and vitriol against a transgender Americans has to stop,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre then touted the White House’s commitment to protecting LGBTQ rights and acknowledging demonstrations in support of those rights across the country.

“They should be allowed to be who they are, who they want to be and they should be able to speak out against – and we should be able to speak out and others should be able to speak out, against hate and discrimination,” she said.

