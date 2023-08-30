LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro ranted on the air just days before the 2016 election that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton couldn’t be president because of the investigation into her use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.

Pirro’s monologue has resurfaced and gone viral on social media in recent days because of the mounting legal woes engulfing Donald Trump, who she has repeatedly defended and praised.

“We cannot have a country led by a president subject to ongoing criminal investigations, potential indictment, and never-ending hearings,” Pirro said at the time in footage that’s still posted on Fox News’ YouTube channel.

“We cannot have a president under that level of scrutiny that inevitably leads to even more questions and more investigations,” she continued. “And irrespective of what happens to her, whether she’s indicted or even guilty, it doesn’t matter. Her guilt is a moot point. She cannot take the Oval Office.”

Clinton was never charged.

Trump, meanwhile, faces four felony trials.