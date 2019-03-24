Jeanine Pirro Off Fox News For Second Straight Week

Jeanine Pirro was a no-show on Fox News for the second week in a row after the controversy over her Islamophobic remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The cable news network declined to offer an explanation for why the host was absent again from her Saturday slot.

“We aren’t going beyond our statement from the other week,” a spokesperson told HuffPost, repeating its previous response that it would not comment on “internal scheduling matters.”

The spokesperson noted that it has been reported Pirro will return on March 30 but would not directly confirm whether that was still true. Though it would appear Pirro is under a suspension, the network did not confirm that either.

Earlier this month, Pirro sparked a backlash after claiming Omar’s hijab may be “antithetical to the United States Constitution,” posing the question of whether the religious attire meant she abided by Sharia, religious law based on Islamic tradition.

In response, Fox News released a statement condemning Pirro and saying her remarks did not reflect its views.

Pirro’s comments weren’t the only incident this month in which the network struggled with its image.

Two weeks ago, a series of racist and misogynistic audio recordings of host Tucker Carlson were released by Media Matters, which obtained them by sifting through years’ worth of his “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio interviews.