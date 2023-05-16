Jeanine Pirro’s New Book Title Gets Punished On Twitter

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Monday teased the release of her new book and the criticism came fast on Twitter.
“Crimes Against America” will be released later this month by Winning Team Publishing, the publishing company co-founded by Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.
Winning Team published Donald Trump’s recent “Letters To Trump” and will release election-denier and failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s new book in June.
Pirro herself has on air dismissed the coronavirus pandemic, described immigrant children as a “lower level of human being,” claimed immigrants bring “all kinds of diseases” into the U.S. and once ended a guest’s interview after they praised President Joe Biden.
She is also named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from voting system company Smartmatic over false allegations made about the 2020 election.
The promotional material for Pirro’s book promises “an unmatched indictment against Joe Biden, his administration, and far-left ideologues who have sought to change our way of life by fundamentally transforming America as we know it.”
It also bills the book as “a must-read for any American who wishes to preserve our Republic for future generations!”
But critics on Twitter vehemently disagreed: