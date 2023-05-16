Jeanine Pirro’s New Book Title Gets Punished On Twitter

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Monday teased the release of her new book and the criticism came fast on Twitter.

Winning Team published Donald Trump’s recent “Letters To Trump” and will release election-denier and failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s new book in June.

My new book is almost here! CRIMES AGAINST AMERICA! Order your copy today at https://t.co/N47bjZXYFm — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 15, 2023

She is also named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from voting system company Smartmatic over false allegations made about the 2020 election.

The promotional material for Pirro’s book promises “an unmatched indictment against Joe Biden, his administration, and far-left ideologues who have sought to change our way of life by fundamentally transforming America as we know it.”

It also bills the book as “a must-read for any American who wishes to preserve our Republic for future generations!”

But critics on Twitter vehemently disagreed:

She finished her autobiography. https://t.co/2BfuoPvM3V — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) May 15, 2023

No thanks, I prefer sci-fi over poli-fi any day. — 72Lobo and Kool Louie♎️ (@72Lobanowski) May 15, 2023

Is there a toilet paper shortage again? — Mark (@mark_wallick) May 15, 2023

Is it a confession? — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) May 15, 2023

Are you confessing your crimes of lying, over and over again, to the American people who watch Fox? — Marque (@tobeloved80) May 16, 2023

You're a Lying Propagandist, and your book is just more lies. Can it be found next to the National enquirer, I'm just trying to help the weak minds who can't find the book store??? — Tim Sutton (@Haulingtmber) May 15, 2023

Your book is a crime against America! — Prayforpeace (@rmb18) May 15, 2023

Another book about Trump?! — Lend Me Your Ear (@Lend_MeYour_Ear) May 15, 2023

