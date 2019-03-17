Jeanine Pirro's A No-Show On Fox News After Dig At Ilhan Omar's 'Unconstitutional' Hijab

Jeanine Pirro’s program mysteriously vanished from the Fox News lineup Saturday night, and the network wasn’t talking.

Pirro was slammed after last week’s program when she claimed that the religious hijab worn by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) may be “antithetical to the Constitution.” In fact the First Amendment guarantees free expression of religion.

Fox News later issued a statement saying it strongly condemned the statement. Pirro said the day after the program that “of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.” She said she simply intended to “ask a question and start a debate” with the statement.

Pirro’s weekly program Justice With Judge Jeanine was replaced Saturday with a repeat episode of its documentary series “Scandalous.” Pirro hasn’t posted on Twitter since last Sunday. CNN said it appears Pirro has been suspended by Fox, but there’s no indication she’s been fired.

When asked when Pirro would be returning, a Fox representatives told Variety: “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters.”

Advertisers were rattled by the controversy. Botox-maker Allergan, online marketplace Letgo, personal finance firm NerdWallet and pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk all indicated they’re pulling their ads from the program, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The trouble started when Pirro picked on Omar’s hijab in her last show.

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

A Fox News producer fired back in a tweet calling on Pirro to stop “spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough.”