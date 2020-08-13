Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Tries To Walk Back Ominous Prediction About Joe Biden

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Wednesday night claimed that “something” will happen to former Vice President Joe Biden between now and Election Day and that he would not be on the Democratic ticket as a result.

Pirro was asked about a poll from right-wing outlet Rasmussen that found more than half believe Biden would not finish his first term if elected.

“For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket,” she said, adding:

“I have a sense that something’s going to happen before the election, and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make the four years.”

She did not offer details on the “something” that could happen to Biden, but at least some of the others on “The Five” moved to correct her.

Bret Baier said he respected Pirro’s “fiery passion” but said that Tuesday marked the final Democratic primary and Biden has won the nomination.

“So he is going to be the nominee,” he pointed out, noting that next week’s Democratic National Convention will make it official. “The bumper stickers are already printed. It’s Biden-Harris, and he’s going to be the nominee as of next week.”

Pirro tried to walk back her comments. She didn’t detail the “something” that would happen to Biden but tried to blame the Democratic Party for it in advance.

“Look, I wish him all good health, that’s not what I’m talking about,” she said. “But things are so crazy right now. I don’t know what’s happening in the Democrat Party, and that’s all I’m saying. I mean I hope he lives forever, that’s not my point. And I know he’s got the numbers.”

See the full segment below:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!