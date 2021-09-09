Jeanine Pirro Attacks Biden For Being Sympathetic Toward Flight Attendants

1 / 5 Baby in the overhead bin

“A passenger tried to stow her baby in an overhead bin,” Poole says. As you can imagine, the request was <a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/12-people-who-should-be-banned-flying" target="_hplink">not granted</a>. As shockingly as this may sound, it’s happened more than once. Volpe says the crew was getting the plane ready for takeoff as she started hearing a baby crying in the overhead bin. “I immediately took the baby down from the overhead bin, where it was stuffed in between two pieces of luggage. […]The mother claimed that was her new born infant [and] asked if she could keep her baby up in the overhead bin because it looked like a bassinet and thought that's where the baby was supposed to be <a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/travel/world/airlines-most-likely-lose-your-luggage" target="_hplink">during the entire flight</a>,” Volpe adds. <em>Photo Credit: Shutterstock</a></em> <a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/content/most-outrageous-passenger-requests-told-flight-attendants?slide=4?slide=4?slide=4?slide=4?slide=4?utm_source=huffington%2Bpost&utm_medium=partner&utm_campaign=travel" target="_hplink"><strong>Click Here to See Outrageous Passenger Requests As Told By Flight Attendants</strong></a>