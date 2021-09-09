Jeanine Pirro Attacks Biden For Being Sympathetic Toward Flight Attendants

President Joe Biden attempted to get Americans to be more respectful of beleaguered flight attendants, but don’t expect Jeanine Pirro to comply.
“Maybe some of the flight attendants ought to show some respect to us, OK?” the Fox News host complained.
“If you’re trying to feed a 2-year-old yogurt without a mask on and they decide to throw the mother off, I mean, I could go on and on about the absurdity of people who don’t have power, who are suddenly engaged and have power, and then they abuse it,” she said.
On Thursday, while announcing sweeping vaccination and testing requirements to fight the coronavirus, the president admonished unruly airline passengers for getting angry or violent when asked to wear facial coverings.
“By the way, show some respect,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It’s ugly.”
Biden’s remark clearly stuck in Pirro’s craw, based on her response to it, which you can watch below.
Twitter users quickly commented that Pirro’s reaction suggests she probably isn’t the best person to sit next to on a cross-country flight.