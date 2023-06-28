Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday that Kamala Harris “established the precedent that a woman is incapable of being vice president.” (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

Pirro’s comment suggesting that Harris hurt the cause of women perhaps cut deeper.

The former judge said President Joe Biden’s advancing age means Harris might have to fill the job at some point. “She is literally a heartbeat away from the presidency,” she said.

Co-host Dana Perino had set the table by citing an NBC News poll that indicated Harris’ negative favorability numbers were the lowest in the poll’s history.

Pirro piled on by noting previous reports of a tense work environment in Harris’ office.

“This is a woman who was in a position to make it easy for other women behind her to come forward and do the job, where Americans can say, ‘You know, a woman is capable of doing this,’” Pirro said. “If anything, she has established the precedent that a woman is incapable of being vice president.”

Pirro also brought up Harris’ laugh. Harris has been accused ― sometimes falsely ― of laughing at inappropriate moments.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what she’s giggling about,” the conservative host said. “But I have a philosophy in life and my philosophy is, if somebody is out there always giggling, they’re a miserable person.”