Jeanine Pirro Wants To Ban World From Coming To U.S.: ‘We’re Done With Everybody’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Thursday appeared to call for a ban on all foreigners coming to the U.S. in a rant that isolationists and xenophobes would love. (Watch the video below.)

In response to the State Department issuing an alert for Americans traveling abroad amid escalating global tension, Pirro said:

Advertisement

“I want Joe Biden to issue a travel alert to the world! None of you are coming here anymore. We’re done with everybody!”

Jeanine Pirro: "I want Joe Biden to issue a travel alert to the world! None of you are coming here anymore! We’re done with everybody!" pic.twitter.com/SaGaGGht2t — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 19, 2023

Pirro had already sounded off on aid to the Palestinians while Israel fights the Hamas militants who run Gaza. She also falsely accused Biden of not backing Israeli and U.S. intelligence claims that the Gaza hospital bombing was done by Palestinian militants in a probable misfire.

But her apparent call for America to bar the rest of the globe caught critics’ attention.

“Ah yes, as the poem states on the Statue of Liberty: ‘We’re done with everybody,’” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user joked.

Advertisement

Check out other responses:

I have this Lady friend who disagrees. pic.twitter.com/DkZwJM6q5K — UsulHathReturned (@UsulHathReturnd) October 19, 2023

So we are just 86ing the tourism industry ? — Disco Dan Harmonica (@disco_dan666) October 19, 2023

Just your usual bigot. — David Dunn💙 (@marine9678) October 19, 2023