Jeanine Pirro Says Parler Backlash After Capitol Riot Is 'Akin To A Kristallnacht'

Parler, which touts itself as the “free-speech” platform, has exploded with users in the last week as many extremists have had their posts blocked on mainstream platforms like Twitter and Facebook. BuzzFeed reported last week that Parler was rife with messages encouraging “Patriots” to march on Washington with weapons on Jan. 19, the day before Biden’s inauguration.

After dropping Parler from its app store on Saturday, Apple said in a statement that while it has “always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity.”

“Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety,” Apple said.

Oddly, Pirro was not the only one to evoke an infamous anti-Semitic event from World War II in addressing the current political climate ― although her comparison was very different from that of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.