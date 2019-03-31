Jeanine Pirro Back On Fox News With No Mention Of Omar Controversy

For Pirro, it was business as usual as she made no mention of the controversy and issued no apology. Instead, she opened her show by launching into a monologue claiming those who have “accused President Donald Trump of being an agent of the Russian government” committed treason.

“If we don’t have a consequence ― if people at the highest level of government are not held responsible for this, it is a blueprint for a future effort to overthrow the government,” she said, demanding “an example” be made of Trump’s opponents following the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Jeanine Pirro says an example must be made of "the traitorous treasonous group that accused Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/CwRBUCHnkv — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 31, 2019

Pirro sparked backlash earlier this month for her suggestion that Omar’s hijab was “antithetical” to the Constitution, questioning whether it was an indication that the congresswoman abided by Sharia law.

The bigotry prompted Fox News to issue a statement of condemnation in an effort to clean up the matter, saying her remarks aren’t representative of the network’s views. Pirro attempted to walk back her comments in a statement of her own. However, she did not apologize.

“My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution,” she said. “I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Pirro then missed her two next shows as the network replaced them with alternate programming, not confirming whether she had been suspended.

She was scheduled to join colleague Sean Hannity on his show Friday, which would have marked her first appearance on the channel since the scandal unfolded, but she was absent due to a family emergency, he told viewers.

No further details were shared.