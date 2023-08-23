Jeanine Pirro Shocks Critics With Perfect Summary Of Trump... With Just 1 Problem

Jeanine Pirro was very angry on Tuesday that an American president lacked empathy, told lies and made everything about himself.
But no, she wasn’t talking about Donald Trump.
“This guy has been lying from the moment he came on the political scene,” the Fox News host said in a fervent rant about President Joe Biden on “The Five.” “He has a lack of empathy. He is egocentric. He’s got a condescending smirk whenever anybody asks him a question from the press. He’s lying and he’s narcissistic.”
“He’s a narcissist and an egomaniac who’s trying to make it about himself,” she added.
The reason for her fiery tirade? Biden patted and made a remark about a dog while visiting the scene of the devastating Maui wildfire.
Some Republicans have been up in arms over the moment, when the president shook hands with a search-and-rescue dog’s handler, petted the dog and observed that it was wearing boots to protect its paws.
“That’s some hot ground, man,” Biden said.
Social media users thought Pirro’s description was perfect ― for a certain other president, who tossed paper towels into a crowd while visiting Hurricane Maria-ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017, delayed billions in federal aid to the island, undermined public health guidance during a pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, misled the public about the path of Hurricane Dorian to save face after making a mistake (aka Sharpiegate), attempted a coup and told tens of thousands of lies and mistruths during his tenure.
