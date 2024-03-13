Jeanine Pirro Gets Fact-Checked After Telling Huge Trump Fib To Fox News Viewers

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro told viewers a major falsehood about former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
“The Democrats spent the whole day saying ‘Donald Trump obstructed,’” she said on “The Five,” while discussing former Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur’s congressional testimony on Tuesday.
She added: “Well, news flash, Donald Trump was not charged with obstructing.”
He was, though. In the case Pirro was referencing, Trump was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors allege he willfully retained classified documents containing sensitive national defense information after leaving office, and that he then tried to obstruct the subsequent investigation.
He also faces obstruction charges in a second federal indictment linked to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Readers on X, the former Twitter, added a note to the bottom of a viral clip of Pirro’s remarks to point out this information, along with links to the indictments.
Hur appeared on Capitol Hill to testify about his report, released last month, that determined President Joe Biden would not face charges for retaining classified documents after his vice presidency.
He faced criticism from both sides of the aisle. Republicans took issue with Hur’s decision not to charge the president, while Democrats were concerned with his characterization of Biden’s memory in the report.
Democrats also compared the Biden case to Trump’s, arguing that Biden cooperated with the investigation while Trump obstructed attempts to retrieve sensitive material.
Pirro went on to suggest it was unfair that Trump was charged when Biden wasn’t, because Trump had “the right to declassify as president.” (Trump has admitted on tape that he was in possession of a document after his presidency that he did not declassify.)
