Jeanine Pirro Takes Racist Swipe At Will Smith's Slap Of Chris Rock

Jeanine Pirro’s take on Will Smith’s assault of Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony took a racist turn on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

Asked for her perspective on “The Five,” the Fox News host replied: “What do I think? I think that the Oscars are not the hood.”

Twitter users let her have it for reducing a confrontation between A-list Black entertainers to “the hood.” One called her a “disgusting racist.” Another cracked: “Will Smith is worth $350 million, and Jeanine Pirro has never been to either the hood or the Oscars.”

Smith, who later in Sunday’s ceremony won Best Actor for “King Richard,” strode onstage and slapped Rock, a presenter, after a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss.

Pirro detoured to praise Pinkett Smith’s beauty as equal to that of Demi Moore, who shaved her head to star in the 1997 military movie “G.I. Jane.”

Then she swerved back to Smith, condemning him for his willingness to “take it upon himself to disrupt the event ... to commit violence onstage.” Smith could have been hauled off in handcuffs ― “that was a crime, what he did” ― and should be banned from future ceremonies, she said.

And Pirro saw a message for conservatives in Smith returning to his seat after the assault as the awards ceremony continued.

“Hollywood proves that they don’t have to follow the rules,” she said. “If you’re on the right and you say something they don’t like, then they can respond with violence.”

Watch Pirro’s commentary after remarks by Piers Morgan at the 0:57 mark:

Here are other tweets about Pirro’s comments:

You do realize "the Oscars are not the hood" is an obviously racist thing to say.



Jeanine Pirro thinks that the Oscars are a white neighborhood where Black people only visit. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) March 29, 2022

Of course, she said this. Of course.



Fox News' Jeanine Pirro says 'the Oscars are not the hood' in response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock https://t.co/UWZy3uExUp via @businessinsider — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 29, 2022

Fox News goes full white supremacy: Jeanine Pirro Slams Will Smith Over Slap: 'The Oscars Are Not the Hood' https://t.co/IYYj8pVoCq via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 28, 2022

Jeanine has never once set foot in any “‘Hood” in her life. 🤦🏻



Yes, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Went There Talking Slapgate: ‘Oscars Are Not the Hood’ https://t.co/E2AnowBjj4 — Scott Saia (@ScottSaia23) March 29, 2022

@JudgeJeanine Leave it jeanine Pirro to say something racist about the Oscars. Archie bunker is alive and well and sits at the table of fox five! pic.twitter.com/AK9Qe0O4zw — Tall Guy (@lindsaysasse) March 29, 2022