Jeannie Mai Shares The Best Advice She's Received Since Split From Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is focusing on moving forward after her husband, rapper Jeezy, filed for divorce last month.

The former co-host of “The Real” told People in an article published Friday that concentrating on loving herself has been the best advice she’s received since her split from the Atlanta rap star, with whom she shares a 1-year-old child.

“If I love me the right way and the healthy way, I’ll not only know what healthy love looks like around me, but I’ll also know how to pour healthy love into the person that matters most in my life, which is [daughter] Monaco,” she said.

The TV personality also told People that since the split, she has “learned to teach myself healthy love.” She said that allowing herself to be vulnerable during this time has been her “superpower.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend the rapper's Sno Ball Gala on Sept. 29, 2022, in Atlanta. Derek White via Getty Images

Mai and Jeezy wed in a ceremony at their Atlanta home in March 2021. They welcomed Monaco in January of the following year.

Last month’s divorce filing by the rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

Mai ended her silence after the filing with an Instagram post earlier this month that subtly addressed the split. She shared a note that read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

Jeezy addressed their pending divorce in a statement a week later.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,“ he said. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”