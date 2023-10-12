Jeannie Mai Breaks Silence 1 Month After Jeezy Filed For Divorce

LOADING ERROR LOADING

TV personality Jeannie Mai has broken her silence on social media nearly one month after her husband, rapper Jeezy, filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

The former co-host of “The Real” appeared to subtly address the divorce filing by sharing a note about healing in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect,” the note read.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from Mai last month, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation,” The Associated Press reported.

The rapper and TV personality wed in a ceremony at their home in Atlanta in March 2021. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Monaco, in January of the following year.

Jeannie Mai celebrated Monaco’s birth on social media, writing in the announcement at the time that she had “asked God for a life of love and happiness.”

“He sent me my family,” she wrote.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy photographed together at Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala on May 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Mai had shared a sweet post on Instagram about Jeezy and his accomplishments eight days before the rapper filed for divorce.

She posted a video that showed her telling Monaco that her dad’s memoir, “Adversity For Sale,” had made The New York Times bestseller list.

“I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Jeezy responded to the post by sharing heart emojis in the comments section two days later.

The Atlanta rapper appeared to hint at the split from his wife in an Instagram post he shared the same day he filed for divorce.