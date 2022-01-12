Jeannie Mai Jenkins And Jeezy Welcome First Child Together: 'Baby Jenkins Is Here'

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has announced the birth of her first child with rapper Jeezy.

The TV host and stylist shared a picture of a bassinet with a blanket covered in footprints and a sign that read “Baby Jenkins” on Instagram Tuesday.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” Mai Jenkins captioned the post. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

She did not reveal details about the infant’s name or sex in the post.

Mai Jenkins and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, wed in March 2021. The couple had an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta, People reported.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy at Tyler Perry Studios on Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. The couple announced the birth of their first child together. Paul R. Giunta via Getty Images

“The Real” co-host announced her pregnancy during the show’s premiere of its eighth season in September.

“It was so hard to keep this a secret,” she said during a segment of the episode.

Speaking about her relationship with Jeezy, who is already a father, Mai Jenkins said the rapper made her feel “safe.”

“Falling in love with Jeezy — meeting somebody who also didn’t feel safe in their life — we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us,” she said elsewhere in the episode.

Mai Jenkins shared photos and videos on Instagram from a baby shower that was thrown in honor of Baby Jenkins in November. The couple also celebrated their growing family with another baby shower in December.

