Jeb Bush Asks Trump What We'd All Like To Ask Him After Odd George H.W. Bush Claim

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) mocked Donald Trump on Sunday after he claimed that Bush’s father, the late President George H.W. Bush, stored millions of documents in a dilapidated bowling alley with broken windows.

Trump, who is accused of illegally stashing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, claimed at a rally Sunday that the elder Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them. So they’re in a bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant.”

“They put them together,” Trump said, per The Daily Beast. “And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure.”

"George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them. So they're in a bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."



-- Trump pic.twitter.com/T7sF52ilt2 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 9, 2022

Jeb Bush, one of Trump’s competitors for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, responded in a very on-brand, nonplussed-dad sort of way.

“I am so confused,” Bush wrote on Twitter ― adding that his father, who died in 2018, “enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you?”

I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you? https://t.co/LT1jET2kor — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 10, 2022

What is Trump talking about? In the 1990s, the National Archives and Records Administration rented space at a former bowling alley and adjacent restaurant in College Station, Texas, to curate old documents for a planned Bush library at Texas A&M University, The Independent reports.

CNN’s Daniel Dale hit Trump with a heavy fact-check, noting that the facility was secure and Bush didn’t take the documents there himself ― NARA did.

This is a dishonest claim. The truth: *the National Archives* sorted Bush docs for his library in a heavily secured facility (patrols, cameras, sensors) that happened to be a former alley/restaurant. As with Obama docs the Archives took to Chicago, Bush didn’t take them himself. https://t.co/1H0YsuRebu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 10, 2022

That’s a far cry from the classified and even top-secret papers ― some regarding the nuclear capabilities of other countries ― that the FBI says it found at Mar-a-Lago and that could result in a criminal indictment for Trump.

