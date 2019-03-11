NBC via Getty Images Jed Allan played Don Craig on "Days of Our Lives" in a long soap opera career.

“Beverly Hills 90210” actor Jed Allan, a soap opera veteran, died Saturday, just days after the death of “90210″ star Luke Perry.

Allan was 84.

Allan played Rush Sanders, father to Ian Ziering’s Steve Sanders, on “90210.” A fan wiki noted that Rush’s “bold, sometimes insensitive nature often strained his relationship with his son,” but Ziering had nothing but kind words for the man behind the character.

“So sad to hear we’ve lost another castmate,” Ziering wrote on Instagram with a photo of the two playing golf. ”... Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed.”

Allan’s son, Rick Brown, announced the actor’s death on Facebook Saturday.

Allan’s long career in soaps included stints on “Days of Our Lives,” in which he played Don Craig, and “Santa Barbara” as C.C. Capwell. After the latter show ended in 1993, he portrayed the recurring character Rush Sanders on “90210,” the iconic Fox drama about the lives of teens in a posh zip code.

One of Allan’s other memorable prime-time roles was playing Scott Turner on “Lassie” from 1968 to ’70.

The actor, whose birth name is Jed Allan Brown, is survived by three sons he had with wife Toby Brown, who died in 2001, according to People.