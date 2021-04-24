Jeep Needs To Stop Using The Cherokee’s Proud Name To Sell Their Vehicles

The Jeep Cherokee will keep its name, at least for the time being. The latest edition will be unveiled soon, alas.

Stellantis, the automaker’s parent company, claimed in a statement emailed to me earlier this year that the use of my tribe’s name “has been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people.”

Memory and heritage continue to exit from Jeep’s exhaust pipe, polluting the air with false “smoke signals.”

Civilization remains, at times, uncivilized. Having lived in Europe for 12 years, with all of the advances made by the European Union, I had hoped for better from Stellantis.

But making a buck is making a buck ― or a euro. That’s what the word “nurtured” really means in this context: decades spent in quest of building a brand name at our expense.

Branding us does not honor me or my people. To be branded is the mark of humiliation, not celebration.

Imagine replacing the brand name “Cherokee” with the name of any other ethnicity. Please, do it. Put the name of any other ethnicity in that spot and consider how horrible ― indeed ridiculous ― it sounds.

From the Trail of Tears to the present day, my people know about journeys, long and hard. Stellantis appears to be on their own journey now as well, but the company is in need of a road map ― one designed in the 21st century. One that will lead all of us to a better place.

In recent weeks, we had hoped that, when it came to Jeep Cherokee, the answer to the age-old travel question “Are we there yet?” was going to be yes. Temporarily, at least, the answer is no. The odyssey must continue.

It goes without saying that my people are not an automobile, and for white Americans or white Europeans to tout an automobile using our name is wrong.

It is wrong because it is racist. It is racist to willingly abuse the history and heritage of people. It is racist to appropriate the proud name of a people, which holds centuries of culture and history and struggle, in order to sell a product.

None of the three parent companies that have manufactured the Jeep Cherokee asked the Cherokee Nation for permission. Quite the contrary — we have repeatedly told them we do not want them to use our name. Taking something that doesn’t belong to you is theft. It is a journey backwards, not forwards.

As Cherokee, we are more than 385,000 in number, the largest of any federally recognized tribe in America. Our history and heritage, our culture and community, have deep roots. The great people of our nation are many, from Sequoyah, who developed our written language in the early 19th century, to Will Rogers, the twentieth-century humorist and entertainer.

The Cherokee Nation has a more than $2 billion impact in the state of Oklahoma. Chuck Hoskin Jr., our current Principal Chief, is responsible for many achievements, not least of which is a COVID-19 response and vaccine plan that has outpaced much of the rest of the United States.

When Chief Hoskin says that the Jeep Cherokee diminishes us and hinders understanding of who we are, past and present, he is correct.

The Washington Redskins are no more, thankfully. The team finally saw the necessity of making a change, but it took years for them to get there. It was a long trip.

I am hopeful Stellantis will get there, too. The company’s CEO, Carlos Tavares, has said he is open to the idea of dropping the name and conversations about that possibility remain ongoing. Perhaps it will take months. Perhaps it will take years. But I believe Stellantis will finally reach that destination, even if it is only due to our voices guiding them, navigating them, to a better place.

We aren’t there yet, but we will be.

A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Gary D. Rhodes, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor at the University of Central Florida. His op-ed on this subject in USA Today in December 2020 helped ignite the current debate over Jeep Cherokee.

