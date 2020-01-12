Jeff Bezos Scorned For $690K Donation To Australia Fire Relief

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos caught flak on social media over the weekend after announcing the company would donate $1 million Australian dollars (around $690,000 USD) to the wildfire crisis.

“Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires,” Bezos wrote on his Instagram account. “Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services.”

Critics called out Bezos, whose personal net worth is estimated to be more than $110 billion, for the amount, arguing it is a meager percentage of his and his company’s net worth. They also compared his donation to that of other public figures.

Other high profile donations so far have included a $3 million pledge from Leonardo DiCaprio, whose net worth is $260 million. Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner and Elton John all pledged $1 million, and others including Pink, Bette Midler, Nick Cave, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Kylie Minogue’s family, all donated $500,000 to the cause. One Instagram model says she’s raised more than $1 million by selling nude photos in exchange for donations.

Here’s some of the commentary on Twitter:

I don't know how much has been raised total for Australia, but let's go over-the-top and assume $10 billion has been raised worldwide (which is way, way more than the probable figure).



If Jeff Bezos personally matched this, he would still have $100 billion.



Think about that. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 12, 2020

This is approximately how much money Jeff Bezos accrues in 3 minutes. https://t.co/jGmkFCGSvY — Jeff Bezos Math (@BezosByTheBooks) January 13, 2020

Lmao Jeff Bezos just rounded up on his purchase to donate to The Fires https://t.co/WAJbUt7n20 — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) January 13, 2020

In my imagination, Jeff Bezos took the "do you have a few minutes to hear about" charity pitch literally https://t.co/112He2jDdb — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 13, 2020

This feels like the equivalent of me donating a $5 dollar bill I found in a pair of jeans https://t.co/62TKogKmez — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 12, 2020

This is how much money #JeffBezos makes in 3 minutes. https://t.co/HL9dYadpVQ — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2020

Let's put this in perspective . Nick Cave donated $500,000 and Jeff Bezos donated $690,000 pic.twitter.com/dYAltFe0OW — Ryan (@daftpuck) January 12, 2020

Pink is worth 1/100th or less than Bezos and she gave 500k. Yes I’m charity shaming @JeffBezos — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) January 12, 2020

Are we supposed to be impressed? https://t.co/j2gYaTtN3s — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) January 13, 2020

Kylie Jenner is donating a million. She's worth several billion less than Bezos. https://t.co/sdl4MyoQ4H — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 12, 2020

Very kind of the world's richest man to donate slightly more than P!nk but less than Thor https://t.co/GyMkoMjtzj — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 12, 2020

He spent $10 million on a Super Bowl ad last year... https://t.co/FZbRgcaBgh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2020

The instagram chick who gave out nudes raised more than this guys. https://t.co/BO2R29Qbbm — Nick Palmisciano (@Ranger_Up) January 13, 2020

Elton John donated $1 million



Chris Hemsworth donated $1 million



Kylie Jenner donated $1 million for fucks sake



You cheap prick @JeffBezos https://t.co/9psQzSbXsj — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) January 13, 2020

In the first half of 2018 Jeff was making about $191,000 per minute - so this is less than four minutes'pay for him. https://t.co/h4PHd5qOH3 — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) January 12, 2020