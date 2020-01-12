Jeff Bezos Scorned For $690K Donation To Australia Fire Relief

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos caught flak on social media over the weekend after announcing the company would donate $1 million Australian dollars (around $690,000 USD) to the wildfire crisis.
“Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires,” Bezos wrote on his Instagram account. “Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services.”
Critics called out Bezos, whose personal net worth is estimated to be more than $110 billion, for the amount, arguing it is a meager percentage of his and his company’s net worth. They also compared his donation to that of other public figures.
Other high profile donations so far have included a $3 million pledge from Leonardo DiCaprio, whose net worth is $260 million. Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner and Elton John all pledged $1 million, and others including Pink, Bette Midler, Nick Cave, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Kylie Minogue’s family, all donated $500,000 to the cause. One Instagram model says she’s raised more than $1 million by selling nude photos in exchange for donations.
Here’s some of the commentary on Twitter: