Jeff Bezos And Jay-Z Reportedly Might Buy The Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are both reportedly seeking to purchase an NFL team.

The Amazon founder and multibillionaire has expressed interest in purchasing the Washington Commanders in a potential joint bid with music industry mogul Jay-Z, Bloomberg and The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Bezos — who has a net worth of $114 billion — has ties to the area, as he owns the Washington Post newspaper and has a home in the area.

Advertisement

The deal could be forthcoming as just one day after Bezos’ query was reported, The Wall Street Journal shared that the co-owners of the team over the past 23 years, Daniel and Tanya Snyder, have hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions” and explore a sale of the team.

The Commanders are worth a whopping $5.6 billion, making them the sixth most valuable team in the NFL, according to Forbes.

News of the prospective sale comes just months after details emerged about a 2009 sexual assault allegation against Daniel Snyder.

The potential joint venture isn’t the billionaire businessmen’s first sports-related endeavor. Earlier this year, Bezos launched a streaming partnership with the NFL.

Advertisement

Jay-Z, a former co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, also represents several NFL athletes under his company, Roc Nation Sports.

The Grammy-winning rapper — who has a net worth of $1.3 billion — also launched a multiyear partnership with the league in 2019 to produce entertainment for events, including Super Bowl halftime, as well as social justice initiatives to strengthen the community through football and music.