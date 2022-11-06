Jeff Bezos And Jay-Z Reportedly Might Buy The Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are both reportedly seeking to purchase an NFL team.
The Amazon founder and multibillionaire has expressed interest in purchasing the Washington Commanders in a potential joint bid with music industry mogul Jay-Z, Bloomberg and The Washington Post reported Thursday.
Bezos — who has a net worth of $114 billion — has ties to the area, as he owns the Washington Post newspaper and has a home in the area.
The deal could be forthcoming as just one day after Bezos’ query was reported, The Wall Street Journal shared that the co-owners of the team over the past 23 years, Daniel and Tanya Snyder, have hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions” and explore a sale of the team.
The Commanders are worth a whopping $5.6 billion, making them the sixth most valuable team in the NFL, according to Forbes.
News of the prospective sale comes just months after details emerged about a 2009 sexual assault allegation against Daniel Snyder.
The potential joint venture isn’t the billionaire businessmen’s first sports-related endeavor. Earlier this year, Bezos launched a streaming partnership with the NFL.
Jay-Z, a former co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, also represents several NFL athletes under his company, Roc Nation Sports.
The Grammy-winning rapper — who has a net worth of $1.3 billion — also launched a multiyear partnership with the league in 2019 to produce entertainment for events, including Super Bowl halftime, as well as social justice initiatives to strengthen the community through football and music.
Earlier this year, the football team announced its new name after 87 years with its former name and two years as the Washington Football Team. The change came amid backlash over its original name, which has been criticized as offensive to Native Americans.