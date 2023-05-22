Lauren Sánchez, left, and Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Billionaire Amazon Chair Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez are now poised to tie the knot, People and Page Six reported Monday.

The couple have publicly been dating since 2019.

Hours after the news hit that Bezos, the founder and onetime CEO of Amazon, was splitting from his now ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, a tabloid report also revealed that Bezos and Sánchez were dating. Sánchez was then in the process of divorcing her now ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of William Morris Endeavor.

Sánchez, 53, has three children, and Bezos, 59, has four. She’s compared their blended family to the Brady Bunch.

Sánchez, who came to prominence as a television host, is also a pilot, the founder of an aerial filming company and has a children’s book coming out this year.

Bezos has an estimated net worth of $114 billion and is the world’s third richest man, according to Forbes. He founded Amazon in 1994 and is the owner of The Washington Post and aerospace firm Blue Origin. He vowed to give away a large portion of his wealth to charity within his lifetime, CNN reported in 2022.