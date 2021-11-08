Jeff Bezos Jokingly Threatens Leonardo DiCaprio For Talking With His Girlfriend

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is responding to a new viral video that shows his girlfriend, news anchor Lauren Sanchez, being very excited to meet Leonardo DiCaprio.
Bezos and Sanchez met the actor Saturday night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles and, as the video shows, Sanchez seemed enthralled by his star power.
Advertisement
So far, the video has been viewed more than 8 million times, according to Newsweek, and has seemingly garnered almost as many snarky responses.
On Monday, Bezos responded to the comments with his own attempt at snark directed at DiCaprio.
Of course, that response attracted a whole new bunch of Twitter snark.
Leonardo DiCaprio