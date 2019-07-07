Jeff Bezos’ Divorce Is Reportedly Final, Making His Ex Among The World’s Richest Women

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ divorce from his wife of 25 years was finalized y a Seattle-area judge on Friday, six months after the couple announced their separation, Bloomberg News reported.

Mackenzie Bezos is slated to receive $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, which would make her the world’s 22nd wealthiest person and fourth richest woman, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The most expensive divorce in history was finalized this afternoon with these few pages. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos are divorced after 25 years of marriage. https://t.co/D1ey9ls1ti pic.twitter.com/mJLOvlEjU9 — Matt Day (@mattmday) July 5, 2019

Amazon had said in an April filing that 4% of its outstanding stock ― or about 19.7 million shares ― would be transferred to Mackenzie Bezos’ name once a court approved the couple’s split.

The 49-year-old novelist has vowed to give half her fortune to charity.

Jeff Bezos, who retains a 12% stake of Amazon worth more than $114 billion, remains the world’s richest person with a net worth of more than $120 billion, according to the Bloomberg tally. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates trails behind him with $107 billion.

Ranked as the world’s richest woman is L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers who has a net worth of over $56 billion. Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, and Jacqueline Mars, who owns an estimated one-third of candy giant Mars Inc., are the second- and third-wealthiest women in the world, according to Bloomberg.

This story has been updated with the listing of the world’s richest women, as ranked by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.