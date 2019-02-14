Suspected Leaker Suggests His Sister Sent Jeff Bezos' Dick Pics To Friends

The man accused of leaking photos of Jeff Bezos’ penis to the National Enquirer denied that charge but claimed the scandal has brought the Amazon billionaire closer to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

In a story first reported by Vanity Fair, her brother, Michael Sanchez, denied sending the penis pics to the Enquirer — an accusation made by Gavin de Becker, the investigator Bezos hired to look into how the tabloid obtained his personal text messages.

“I had nothing to do with leak of the dick pics. That’s the important thing,” Michael Sanchez told Vanity Fair. “I never had access. It’s clear they were sent to others. There are, like, 20 dick pics.”

He speculated that his sister probably shared the photos with some of her girlfriends, but not, he insisted, in a malicious way, which he said is not her style.

Still, he chalked up her enthusiasm to being in love.

“One time she tried to show me one and I was like, ‘What the fuck is wrong with you? I don’t want to see that!’” he said.

Michael Sanchez didn’t deny he did “something” but said that won’t be revealed unless he is under oath.

Still, he insisted that his only goal is “has been to protect Jeff and Lauren” and that he offered advice when news broke last year that the two were dating.

Michael Sanchez also said that his sister and Bezos speak frequently and that the scandal “brought them closer together.”

“Inside Edition” reported last week that Lauren Sanchez and Bezos hadn’t been seen in public together since early January.

“The truth will come out about my motivations and how much I believe in Jeff and Lauren’s love,” Michael Sanchez told Vanity Fair. “It’s a legendary romance that will blow your mind as to just how in love they are.”

While he insisted he was acting only in his sister’s and Bezos’ best interests, The Daily Beast noted that Michael Sanchez “has a history of weaponizing his connections” at the Enquirer and its parent company, American Media Inc., “on behalf of — and sometimes against — his former clients.”