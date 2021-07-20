Jeff Bezos Thanks Amazon Employees, Customers Who 'Paid' For Space Launch

Is he Sirius?
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos accomplished the mission of annoying many at a press conference Tuesday for his private rocket company Blue Origin, which made a brief flight into space earlier that day.
“I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this,” the billionaire said.
And although the remark seemed to have been in jest, many on Twitter didn’t find it funny.
Bezos’ e-commerce giant has a history of treating its employees badly. Amazon employees have reported of high rates of injuries, grueling work conditions and lack of protection during the coronavirus pandemic.
