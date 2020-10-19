Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

In a way only he could do it, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges in his Dude persona announced Monday that he is ill with lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say ... New S**T has come to light,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted, referring to his starring role as a sweet stoner in the Coen brothers’ California cult classic “The Big Lebowski.”

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he revealed. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which includes bone marrow and lymph nodes, and is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. Treatment usually involves chemotherapy and radiation.

Bridges thanked people for their “prayers and wishes” and said he was “grateful for his friends and family.”

He added: “While I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org.”

He signed the tweet: “Love Jeff.”

— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020



— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020



— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

He nabbed an Oscar in 2010 for his performance as a country singer battling alcoholism in “Crazy Heart.”

Bridges was bombarded on Twitter with quotes from “The Big Lebowski,” tips and inspirational messages from lymphoma survivors. Long-time New York Times film critic Janet Maslin told Bridges he “made the world a better place ... thanks for being the beautiful guy you are and lighting up our screens since you were a baby.”

Love and strength to you, Jeff. You make the world a better place. It owes you. Thanks for being the beautiful guy you are and lighting up our screens since you were a baby.



(First official credit: “Infant at Train Station” in “The Company She Keeps,” 1951). — Janet Maslin (@JanetMaslin) October 20, 2020

This aggression will not stand, man.



You’ve got this, Mr. Bridges. Be well. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 20, 2020

Oh no! The Earth needs you -- Living in the Future's Past was one of the best docs I've ever seen --- and we are not giving you permission to leave.



Please stay strong and pull through.



Love you! — Carolyn Porco (@carolynporco) October 20, 2020

Dude, you had our back for so many years. Now we have your back. — Billy Jensen (@Billyjensen) October 20, 2020

The dude will be fine. I'm 20+ years into recovery from 4b hodgkin's. The dude is a lot tougher than me. My life would not have been the same without you, please stick around ❤️ — Alex Smith (@aosmith) October 20, 2020

Hodgkin’s survivor. It won’t be a fun process, but you will abide. — Laurence Lewis (@RealTurkana) October 20, 2020