Jeff Bridges Gives An Update On His Tumor After Lymphoma Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges gave fans a welcome update on his lymphoma diagnosis, saying on his website that his tumor has “drastically shrunk.”

“I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor,” wrote “The Big Lebowski” actor earlier this month. “Turns out it’s working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I came home elated with the news.”

The euphoria was brief. Bridges recalled turning on his TV and seeing pictures of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with extremist supporters of President Donald Trump laying siege to Congress.

“To see our country attacking itself broke my heart,” he added. “A question rose in me ― what’s an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor, [the late artist] Rozzell Sykes, came to mind. His mantra was BE LOVE.”

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Jeff Bridges attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere on Sept. 18, 2017 in London.

Bridges first informed fans of his lymphoma diagnosis in October, referencing his iconic “Dude” character from the Coen brothers’ 1998 cult classic.

“As the Dude would say ... New S**T has come to light,” the entertainer said at the time. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he continued, adding that he was “profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.”

Bridges has kept fans updated on his website and his Instagram page. Last month, the Oscar winner said he was “feeling good,” and had shaved his head, gotten a puppy and celebrated his 71st birthday.

He later posted a sweet photo with his longtime love, wife Susan Geston, and their new puppy, to wish followers a happy New Year.

“May we dream together of the kind of world we’d like to live in & make these dreams come true through our actions,” he wrote, alongside a photo of he and Geston in coordinating outfits.