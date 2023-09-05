LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jeffrey Clark, one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia, attracted backlash over the weekend after he fired off a bizarre religious attack against a fellow former Justice Department official for attending Burning Man.

“Why am I not surprised that Neal Katyal made it a priority to get to a neopagan ritual?” Clark tweeted, sharing a post from Katyal at the festival.

Advertisement

“See picture below in lower right,” he continued. “Pray that these folks come to the light & realize that the only path is through and to our Lord. We are all fallen and need God, and to repent as a Nation.”

Why am I not surprised that Neal Katyal made it a priority to get to a neopagan ritual?



See picture below in lower right.



Pray that these folks come to the light & realize that the only path is through and to our Lord.



We are all fallen and need God, and to repent as a Nation. https://t.co/6m9Dk1Ddcj — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) September 3, 2023

Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, promptly fired back.

“Dear Criminal Defendant Clark,” Katyal wrote. “I am a Hindu. Are you suggesting I do not belong in this country?”

He suggested Clark might be “better off studying our Founders, the text of our First Amendment and (albeit for other reason), the Criminal Code.”

Advertisement

Katyal’s original post described a “harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud” to leave the festival in the Nevada desert, where thousands of people were stranded over the weekend after heavy rain.

Clark was indicted along with Trump and 17 others last month in the Fulton County racketeering case. He is charged with violating Georgia’s racketeering act and criminally attempting to commit false statements and writings.

Dear Criminal Defendant Clark:



I am a Hindu. Are you suggesting I do not belong in this country?



You might be better off studying our Founders, the text of our First Amendment, and (albeit for other reasons), the Criminal Code.



I sincerely wish you the best,



Neal https://t.co/4PzqwKqU1u — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

Clark was an assistant attorney general in the environment and natural resources division and served as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division during the Trump administration.

He was a key player in the former president’s plot to overturn the 2020 election.

After the resignation of former Attorney General William Barr, who left his role after refusing to support Trump’s voter fraud claims, Trump contemplated boosting Clark ― who did support his bogus election claims ― to acting attorney general, according to former Trump administration officials.

Advertisement

Following his August indictment, Clark claimed that “witches, spiritists, mediums, those with spirit animals, and Ukrainian NPCs” were attacking him.

Several prominent figures jumped to Katyal’s defense after Clark’s post, including Constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe, conservative attorney George Conway and gun safety advocate Fred Guttenberg.

See their reactions, and others, below.

Clark is beneath contempt. Great response by @neal_katyal. Admirably restrained but utterly devastating. https://t.co/HJGZoNjZ0i — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) September 4, 2023

My Dearest Neal:



The respectful and proper form of address for @JeffClarkUS is “Your Most Excellent Inmateship P01135824.”



No need to delete and repost. Just flagging for future reference.



Your friend,

g https://t.co/KbJ2ShALZG — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) September 4, 2023

Hey @JeffClarkUS, I already knew you were a criminal defendant and hater of Democracy. You are also clearly a miserable asshole. What a dumb tweet targeting my friend @neal_katyal. My advice to you is shut your mouth and leave truly great Americans like Neal alone asshole. https://t.co/ZzSysqCjda — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2023

Advertisement

Mid-level former DOJ bureaucrat under criminal indictment decides to suck up to Planet MAGA by randomly playing the Jesus card against a distinguished American lawyer who happens to be a Hindu.



And you people wonder why I haven’t left this free website yet https://t.co/XmZpMwAlVy — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 3, 2023

Well, yeah, Jeff, but next year Neal will still have his law license. So there’s that. https://t.co/2TqQS1Iqyc — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) September 4, 2023

Neal Katyal belongs at Burning Man … and Jeff Clark belongs in prison. https://t.co/mZN4rX9Qyx — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) September 3, 2023

Jeff Clark posts this ridiculous diatribe without the faintest hint of irony



Were you coming to the light while plotting to overthrow our government, Jeff?



Were you repenting as the insurrectionists you enabled were assaulting Capitol Police?



No



You were enjoying the carnage https://t.co/4RZAht7Gua — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) September 3, 2023

You'd think the prospect of spending his remaining days in prison would keep Jeff Clark's mind focused.



It's almost endearing that he can't resist taking the time to indulge in a little dimwitted bigotry. https://t.co/DpA2MwCYbF — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) September 4, 2023

Advertisement