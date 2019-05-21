Actor Jeff Daniels predicted “the end of democracy” if President Donald Trump wins re-election in the 2020 election in an interview on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” that is now going viral.
Daniels is currently starring as Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill A Mockingbird.” He recited the following line from the Aaron Sorkin-written play as he tore into Trump, supporters of the president and the GOP:
A mob is a place where people go to take a break from their conscience.
“That’s what I see when I look at Donald Trump’s rallies,” Daniels noted. “That’s when I see the lies spewing at these people and people going, ‘I gotta believe in something,’ and he said he’d bring my manufacturing job back and she didn’t, and I’m all in.’ But at the end of the day, aside from ‘Yeah, I don’t wanna pay taxes,’ it’s race. It’s race.’”
He continued:
This is about the Republican Party, or a wing of it, going ‘This is our last chance to save the party. And if we don’t, it’s the end of the Republican Party.’ And the only way they can do that was to tap the race button and say, ‘Go ahead, it’s OK.’ And he (Trump) did. And they did. That was the only card they had left to play, and they played it. And they aren’t going to go quietly.
Check out the clip above.