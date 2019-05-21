This is about the Republican Party, or a wing of it, going ‘This is our last chance to save the party. And if we don’t, it’s the end of the Republican Party.’ And the only way they can do that was to tap the race button and say, ‘Go ahead, it’s OK.’ And he (Trump) did. And they did. That was the only card they had left to play, and they played it. And they aren’t going to go quietly.