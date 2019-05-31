Jeff Daniels Issues Ultimatum To 'Ashamed' Republicans

Jeff Daniels doubled down on his criticism of Donald Trump on Thursday night as he accused the president of “completely” soiling the Oval Office.

The actor, who is currently appearing as Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill A Mockingbird,” also issued an ultimatum to Republicans.

“It’s time to get off the fence,” Daniels declared to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

There were Republicans “out there” who were “ashamed of what’s going on” with the Trump administration, Daniels claimed.

“The fact that this guy, this president has completely soiled the Oval Office, soiled the presidency. And you’ve got a lot of people and I keep looking at them, I go when is enough enough? Have we tripped it yet?” he asked.

“You’re on the Titanic and after Mueller spoke the other day, the iceberg came a little closer,” added Daniels, as he appeared to encourage Republicans to “show a little courage” and follow in the footsteps of Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), who earlier this month became the first GOP member of Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Daniels last week predicted “the end of democracy” if Trump wins re-election in 2020.

