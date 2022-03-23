Jeff Foxworthy Gets Burned For Dated Joke About Millennials In New Netflix Special

Jeff Foxworthy certainly did not win over any millennials with a new yet very old joke.

The comedian, best known for his “you might be a redneck” shtick from the 1990s, quipped about participation trophies in his new Netflix special called “The Good Old Days.”

Foxworthy, whose 1958 birth date makes him a baby boomer (though he may identify as a late baby boomer or Generation Jones), made plenty of observational jokes about older and younger generations throughout his special. But like many boomers, he suggested life was at its best when he was young, had “energy to burn” and “played every sport” — which became the setup for what he may have thought was a really sick burn.

“I played every sport and it was weird back then,” Foxworthy said. “Because if you wanted a trophy, you had to finish in first place. It was nuts.”

Many people on Twitter didn’t find the joke that novel. And since some of those people happened to be millennials — unburdened by the responsibilities of home ownership or career ambition — they had plenty of time to call out Foxworthy for a joke that’s about as stale as a toast topped with avocado.

Here are some of the best:

Everyone's Netflix costs more bc they had to pay Jeff foxworthy to tell 15 year old jokes. Cool. https://t.co/qIv0s8YGyK — marie (@lifeontiptoes) March 23, 2022

if youuuuu put a joke in your 2022 comedy special that’s 15+ years old…….youuuuu might be a Jeff Foxworthy. https://t.co/yWtaMSYDGe — Lincoln Bio (@2PercentMilkz) March 23, 2022

Participation trophies were invented by rich Boomers like Jeff Foxworthy who were upset when they couldn't bribe the refs to make sure their kid won. They then turn around and blame their own kids for "inventing" them. https://t.co/VWkGuf3HWu — mega them (@AmITooRemoved) March 23, 2022

didn't jeff foxworthy host a show that rewarded adults with money for being able to pass elementary school? — Intelligent YaQube (@YaQubeGL) March 23, 2022

Boomers raise a generation, then look them dead in the face and say 'whoever raised you was a fucking idiot' with zero irony https://t.co/5zRD8R35k7 — Testament Pit Crew (@mrfeelswildride) March 23, 2022

God took Bob Saget and left Jeff Foxworthy here. Fuck this timeline. https://t.co/uOIu1bhHG0 — Justice for Janet (@sniffanyhaddish) March 23, 2022

The kids these jokes were first written about are parents now https://t.co/kNUdzCIZZW — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 23, 2022

Jeff Foxworthy is the son of an IBM Executive, and his first job was at his dad's office. https://t.co/89Y9E31igW — Dr. Matthew Morrison (@NDCSE_VLSI) March 23, 2022

How old is Jeff Foxworthy that he was a kid before the silver medal was invented? https://t.co/s7UWLetNRJ — Tyler Gooch (@therealgoochy) March 23, 2022

The worst thing about this is we’re supposed to believe Jeff Foxworthy was a multi sport athlete https://t.co/00vmOkV1Lb — Bryan (@BeachBoyLeftist) March 23, 2022

Don't know how many times I need to scream this but I'll do it again:



Jeff Foxworthy's generation ***gave the trophies to the kids***. The kids did not saunter down to the trophy shop and it themselves. https://t.co/geZiruDCnA — Michael Preston (@RM_Preston) March 23, 2022

Jeff Foxworthy was born in 1958, so he was playing sports as a kid at a time when women couldn’t get credit cards and POC couldn’t get home loans. But yeah, let’s go with “weird” to describe that era. https://t.co/PcGIMu5G4I — Carmen Ribecca (@photochrist) March 23, 2022

Jeff Foxworthy KNOWS this is A. an overused premise and B. not even a funny joke, but he told it anyway because he also knows a certain demo of ppl LOVE to rehash this particular point. So it’s not only not funny and lazy, it’s just pandering. https://t.co/m4g8SqOZG3 — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 23, 2022