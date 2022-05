Jeff Gladney during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on Nov. 16, 2020. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, died Monday at the age of 25.

Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the NFL player was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said.