It’s an idea that’s tough to swat down: How about “The Fly” star Jeff Goldblum playing the fly that parked on Vice President Mike Pence’s head Wednesday during the vice presidential debate. For “Saturday Night Live,” no less?

Twitter users flocked to the idea like flies to ... you know ... after the scene-stealing bug became the talk of social media.

Goldblum, who occasionally stars as “the internet’s daddy,” played an eccentric scientist who transforms into a humanoid fly after an experiment goes badly in the 1986 version of “The Fly.”

We’ve reached out to “SNL” and Goldblum for comment. In the meantime, enjoy the tweets. They’re, ahem, dropping like flies.

If Jeff Goldblum isn’t playing the fly on SNL this weekend then you all should just give up on this season. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/PKfkFBTBzD — B. Hopt (@bhopt12) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum gotta play the fly on SNL, right? pic.twitter.com/S6E0R3Lwe2 — Kink Floyd ⭐️⭐️ (@GersLevy) October 8, 2020

If SNL doesn't get Jeff Goldblum to be the fly, they will have failed. — D.J. Short (@djshort) October 8, 2020

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

What we all need is Jeff Goldblum to reprise his role as “The Fly” on SNL.



Please.



Let’s start that buzzzz. pic.twitter.com/bCaxuTflCQ — Natalia "Vaccinate Your Kids" Ray-gun 🐒 (@natalia13reagan) October 8, 2020

the snl writer’s room when the fly landed on pence’s head pic.twitter.com/UD5liN25yW — leigh 🍁 (@sincereleigh_me) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum. You know SNL is writing a skit and including that fly. pic.twitter.com/rTU7agKkdP — Ernie DiLullo Sr (@nflstatman) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum’s agents fielding calls about a fly SNL appearance pic.twitter.com/1nULHHCR5M — Barzin Akhavan (@BarzinAkhavan) October 8, 2020