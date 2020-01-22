Jeff Goldblum Doing Rope Tricks On 'Conan' Is Peak Internet Daddy

Actor Jeff Goldblum, sometimes called the internet’s daddy, dazzled with a few dad-like rope tricks on “Conan” Tuesday. (See the video above.)

The “Jurassic” film series star explained to host Conan O’Brien that he learned the magic while working on the 1975 film “Nashville.”

Goldblum pulled off a few pretty good ones on the talk show, and his magician patter was half the fun.

“What happened to that knot?” he asked after one trick.

He never answered, of course.

Watch above as Goldblum ties one on and discusses his Disney Plus documentary series “The World According To Jeff Goldblum.”