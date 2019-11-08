Jeff Goldblum Supports Woody Allen: ‘I Think There Is a Presumption of Innocence’

Jeff Goldblum is standing by the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

In an interview with i News published Wednesday, the “Jurassic World” star, who appeared briefly in Woody Allen’s 1977 Oscar-winning film “Annie Hall” (Goldblum’s cameo can be seen below), stuck up for the writer-director despite the longstanding claim by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually assaulted her when she was 7.

“I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Goldblum said. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once, too.” (Allen plays clarinet with a jazz group that plays regularly at New York’s Carlyle Hotel.)

Goldblum, who was promoting his upcoming jazz album, “I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This,” added: “Even though I feel like this cultural shift [the Me Too movement] is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire (Allen’s) body of work. So I would consider working with him, until I learned something more.”

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen at the premiere of his film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2008.

The sexual allegations against Allen first began making headlines in 1993 as part of the media frenzy surrounding his breakup with longtime girlfriend, actress Mia Farrow. Allen, 83, has repeatedly denied the accusations and never has been prosecuted in this case.

In 1997, just a few years after the couple’s public split, Allen married Soon-Yi Previn, who like Dylan Farrow is one of Mia Farrow’s adoptive children.

The 34-year-old Dylan Farrow, who is estranged from Allen, first publicly accused the filmmaker of molesting her in an op-ed published in The New York Times in February 2014.

She alleged he routinely did things to make her uncomfortable, such as sticking his thumb in her mouth and placing her head in his lap before he ultimately “sexually assaulted” her in the attic of their home.

Dylan says she was taken to a small attic space at her mom's country house. "He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up... as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted."



Allen says he never molested his daughter. pic.twitter.com/u3qyuXifge — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 18, 2018

Since her op-ed was published, Dylan Farrow has continued to press her case and received support from her mother, as well as actors Mira Sorvino, Cate Blanchett and Michael Caine ― all of whom had prominent roles in Allen films. Backing up Dylan Farrow’s claims has been her brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, whose work detailing sexual misconduct allegations against one-time Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein helped spark the Me Too movement.

JOE KLAMAR via Getty Images Cate Blanchett after she won the Best Actress Oscar for her turn in Allen's "Blue Jasmine" in 2014.

Many who support Allen — including Dylan Farrow’s brother, Moses — have claimed that Mia Farrow brainwashed her children into believing the abuse took place.

“My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister,” Moses Farrow told People in 2014. “And I hated him for her for years. I see now that this was a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi.”