Sen. Jeff Merkley To Seek Re-Election In 2020

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) on Tuesday announced that he would not be running for president in 2020, but instead plans to seek re-election to the Senate.

“Today I’m announcing I’m not running for president,” he said in a video on Tuesday. “My best contribution is to run for re-election and do all I can to help the Senate be a full partner in addressing the challenges before us.”

In the 2016 election, Merkley supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is running again in the 2020 Democratic contest. Merkley told ABC in December that if he decided to run for president, his three main issues to tackle would be political corruption, climate change and investing less in the rich.

“We are here at a unique moment in human history where the planet is threatened.” —@SenJeffMerkley lays out the stakes of climate change and insists that we must #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/g0hwOBab4P — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) March 4, 2019