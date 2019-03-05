Sen. Jeff Merkley To Seek Re-Election In 2020

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) on Tuesday announced that he would not be running for president in 2020, but instead plans to seek re-election to the Senate.
“Today I’m announcing I’m not running for president,” he said in a video on Tuesday. “My best contribution is to run for re-election and do all I can to help the Senate be a full partner in addressing the challenges before us.”
In the 2016 election, Merkley supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is running again in the 2020 Democratic contest. Merkley told ABC in December that if he decided to run for president, his three main issues to tackle would be political corruption, climate change and investing less in the rich.
The senator has also vehemently opposed President Donald Trump’s views on a proposed border wall and his treatment of migrants traveling toward the U.S.-Mexico border.
The announcement came just one day after former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) threw his hat into the ring for the presidential race. Other Democrats who are running include Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Cory Booker (N.J.), and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.