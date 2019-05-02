Ex-Dallas Cowboy Jeff Rohrer Lives With His Husband And Ex-Wife

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Ex-NFL player Jeff Rohrer, left, says living with husband Joshua, Rohrer's ex-wife and his two teenage children has "all these different dynamics."

Now that’s teamwork.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer is living with his new husband and his ex-wife, along with their two teenage children. Yep, in the same Manhattan Beach, California, home.

“There are all these different dynamics, and it’s working out really well so far,” Rohrer told People in a story posted Wednesday.

Rohrer, 60, became the first known NFL player in a same-sex marriage in November when he married SkinLab founder Joshua Ross. The wedding announcement also served as a public coming-out of sorts for Rohrer, who grew up in Southern California, attended Yale, and played for the Cowboys from 1982 to ’87.

According to People, Ross moved in with Rohrer, his ex-wife Heather and their two children, Isabella, 16, and Dondillon, 15, two months before the wedding. (Rohrer was already sharing a home with his ex, whom he divorced in 2011.)

The kids are adjusting as well to the arrangement. Isabella admitted to People that the blended-family members sometimes “butt heads,” but end up laughing.

“We’re choosing to live this way now because we love our kids so much,” Heather Rohrer said. “But we’ve decided we may all live together forever.”

Visit People below for the full interview.