Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday that he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat he gave up when he became President Donald Trump’s first attorney general in 2017. But his campaign announcement video seems aimed at an audience of one: Trump.
Sessions used the video to remind Trump of how loyal ― or at least silent ― he’d been since leaving the Justice Department:
Trump was famously unhappy with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe, a move that ultimately led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. To show his displeasure, Trump would attack Sessions on Twitter and in interviews, telling NBC News that his appointment was “the biggest mistake” of his presidency.
Trump even mocked Sessions at public events:
Trump is reportedly not thrilled with the idea of Sessions running for his old seat. According to a New York Times article citing an unnamed source briefed on the president’s discussions, Trump will not support him.
Sessions’ campaign announcement seemed to be an attempt to win back Trump’s support ― or at least ward off an attack by his old boss. And critics definitely noticed: