Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Slams Trump And His 'Anger' On Twitter

Former attorney general and current GOP Senate candidate Jeff Sessions took an uncharacteristic swipe directly at President Donald Trump on Twitter late Friday.

Sessions fired off the bitter tweet after Trump blasted him yet again and urged voters not to “trust” Sessions in his race for Senate because he “let our country down.” Trump repeated his endorsement in a tweet for Sessions’ rival, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, in the upcoming primary contest for the Alabama seat that Sessions held before becoming Trump’s AG in 2017.

Trump has been nursing a grudge against Sessions almost from the start of his presidency since his then-attorney general recused himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election because of his own conversations with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The investigation was later headed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” Sessions wrote to Trump. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did.” He claimed his actions eventually led to Trump’s “exoneration.”

Sessions added: “Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

Twitter critics slammed both Trump and Sessions, and denied the former AG’s claim that his ex-boss was exonerated by Mueller in the Russia probe. (Mueller made clear to Congress that his final report did not, in fact, exonerate Trump.)

But conservative lawyer George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, welcomed Sessions to the “resistance.”

