Ex-Michigan Republican Leader Reveals Ominous Sign For Trump In Key Battleground

A former Republican leader in Michigan said Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday night’s primary may not be as resounding as it first appears.
“Trump continues to lose three or four out of ten GOP voters,” Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the state Republican Party, wrote on X. “That’s the story. He’s far far weaker in November (far more) than conventional punditry and polls indicate.”
Trump handily defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Michigan as he took 68% of the vote. But Haley won 26.5% ― and Timmer told MeidasTouch that many of those voters “are never ever ever coming back to Donald Trump.”
“Chlamydia is more popular than Donald Trump among college-educated white voters, especially white women,” he told the progressive outlet. “The fact that Donald Trump will never get their votes, that’s the big story out of Michigan tonight.”
Timmer, an anti-Trump Republican activist, also shared a tweet by Republicans Against Trump that lays out some of the numbers:
Trump won Michigan in 2016 by one of the tightest margins ever, defeating Hillary Clinton by less than a quarter of a percent of the vote.
Joe Biden won in 2020 by less than 3 percentage points.
The state is expected to be a highly competitive battleground state again this year, with Trump currently holding a slight edge in polls.