Rep. Jeff Van Drew Officially Switches Parties, Pledges 'Undying Support' For Trump

After nearly a week of speculation, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew has officially abandoned Democrats to join the Republican Party, he announced during a press conference with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said in the Oval Office, according to a White House press pool report. “This is who I am.”

He reportedly added that Trump has his “undying support.” In return, the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) endorsed Van Drew.

“We’re really happy to have Jeff on board,” Trump said during the press conference.

NEW: Pres. Trump announces in the White House that Dem. Rep. Jeff Van Drew "will be joining the Republican Party." https://t.co/uktbMmHWPo pic.twitter.com/QJZL2K4XiQ — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2019

Van Drew’s announcement comes a day after he voted against the two articles of impeachment against Trump. He was one of just two Democrats to vote no on the abuse of power article and one of three Democrats who voted no on the obstruction of Congress article.

Though he was one of the most Trump-friendly Democrats in the House, last month he condemned White House adviser Stephen Miller after Miller’s racist emails to editors at Breitbart, a far-right website, were posted online.

“In light of the recent revelations regarding White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller we must stand up against white supremacist terrorism and the racist rhetoric that encourages it,” Van Drew tweeted at the time.

A representative for Van Drew did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether he still denounces Miller after switching to the Republican Party.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Mathias contributed reporting.