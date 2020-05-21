“It takes months and months and months ― sometimes a year plus ― to actually make a product,” Star said, explaining that this collection was well in the works before COVID-19 hit.

“There were some people saying, ‘Jeffree, it’s a little weird timing. There’s a lot going on in the world.’ But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, you guys,” he continued. “My own father, who passed away, and my two dogs, who passed away last year, are all cremated and it is a tradition in my family. Now, nothing ever comes from a bad place.”

“In no way was this created to be offensive,” he added.

Star said that he came up with the idea for the palette a year ago and that it was trademarked in September 2019. He said that if he’d delayed the product any further, it would have clashed with other projects and the collection would have been delayed until fall 2021.